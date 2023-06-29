Man arrested after ‘abusive behaviour’ towards elderly lady
A man has been arrested after allegedly being abusive to an elderly lady in an Inveraray street.
Police were called out at 1.20am on Saturday to at Relief Land on Main Street after reports of a male allegedly acting in an abusive manner towards the woman.
Officers detained a 53-year-old was arrested at the scene, but is said to have continued to be verbally abusive to the police who attended.
He was subsequently further charged with a second offence and released on undertaking to appear at court.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal’s office.