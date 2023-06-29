High school’s prizewinning pack
Lochgilphead High School held its prizegiving last Thursday evening as the school recognised the hard work and achievements of students in each subject area.
A cross-section of star students were recognised for the graft in the classroom, from STEM subjects to the humanities and from music to sport.
School captains, second left and second right, Holly Gilthorpe and Fergus Mackay, flanked by vice captains Sacha Howarth-Picone, left, and Morven Anderson. A1_A26lochprize01_23 school-captains
Fergus Mackay was awarded the MacMillan Quaich for Public Speaking. A1_A26lochprize02_23 fergus-mackay
Benjamin McEwan won the Peter MacCallum Memorial Prize for Music. A1_A26lochprize03_23 benjamin-mcewan
Alexander McKinlay won the Ferguson Cup for Shinty. A1_A26lochprize04_23 alexander-mackinlay
Anthony Bunton was awarded the Lewis Wilson Memorial Trophy for Progress in Physical Education and Sport. A1_A26lochprize05_23 anthony-bunton
Morven Anderson won the Maryse Payen Shield for Spanish Speaking. A1_A26lochprize06_23 morven-anderson
Cole Houston, winner of the Linda Tighe Quaich for Progress. A1_A26lochprize07_23 cole-houston
Isobel Potter was awarded this year’s Maryse Payen Cup for French Speaking. A1_A26lochprize08_23 isobel-potter
Connor Coley, Lochgilphead High School’s senior Dux for 2022-23. A1_A26lochprize09_23 connor-coley
Abigail Evans earned a Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award. A1_A26lochprize10_23 abigail-evans
Ryan Logan and Scott McLean were jointly awarded the Lewis Wilson Memorial Trophy for Progress in piping and drumming. A1_A26lochprize11_23 logan-mclean
Imogen Carbro won the Goethe Institute Prize for Spoken German. A1_A26lochprize12_23 imogen-carbro