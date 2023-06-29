From our Files week 26 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday June 28 2013

Auchindrain Museum in cash crisis as closure looms

Historic Scotland has this week confirmed it will not secure the future of Auchindrain Museum by taking it over, worsening fears it will close by the end of the summer.

The news comes as Auchindrain Trust says it cannot afford to pay its two members of staff and needs emergency funds to remain open after July.

But the national authority which protects heritage sites in Scotland has said it will not take responsibility for Auchindrain despite labelling it as a Category A site for its ‘national importance’.

In a statement to the Argyllshire Advertiser on Monday, a spokesman for Historic Scotland said: ‘We fully appreciate the severity of the position the museum is in and we are working closely with the trustees to try and find an appropriate and sustainable solution.

‘At the moment, however, after thorough assessment of all the possible options, it is clear long-term government support or taking the site into state care are not viable options open to ministers.

‘This is a regrettable situation but, in the current financial climate, it is essential we do as much as we can to use the limited financial resources available to us in the most effective way.’

Alison Hay, convenor of the Auchindrain Trust, remains hopeful of a solution however. She said: ‘We are still having useful discussions with the government and Historic Scotland. We are preparing a business plan for them and once that is completed we will be talking with them again.’

Explaining what would happen to Auchindrain should financial help not come soon, Alison added: ‘It is difficult to predict, but the most likely outcome would see this unique site abandoned to nature to quietly decay and sink back into the earth. In this way, it would finally follow in the path of the rest of the thousands of farm townships which were once home to most of Scotland’s rural population.’

Under 16s hold prizegiving

Following the most successful season for any squad of players in the history of Red Star, the under 16s recently held a prizegiving ceremony to recognise the achievements of individual players.

Aaron Moore was crowned player of the year for the 16s squad, whilst Coll McCallum was voted players’ player of the year and Fergus Galbraith young player of the season.

Cameron Hendry, who showed nerves of steel this season to take a number of penalties in high pressure games, was the top goal scorer in the squad. Kier Whitefield meanwhile won the goal of the season award.

The most improved player award went to Cameron Wylie. The teenager shows great determination and commitment to the team, travelling from Campbeltown every week for training and matches.

Red Star under 16s won the league last week and earlier this month lifted the Dunbartonshire Football Development League Cup.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday June 27 2003

Town to become sludge centre?

Scottish Water says works at Kilmory would provide primary treatment for sewerage, a new outfall to discharge treated effluent into Loch Fyne and a new regional sludge treatment centre.

The centre will treat sludge from Campbeltown, Carradale, Machrihanish, Tarbert, Clachan, Lochgilphead, Tayvallich, Furnace, Strachur, Port Righ, Kames, Tighnabruaich, Inveraray, Kilmartin and Cairnbaan.

Dr Mark Simpson, chairman of Ardrishaig Community Council, said: ‘I don’t see why all that sewerage should be brought here.’

Mike Roberts of Lochgilphead Community Council, a qualified engineer, said he was worried Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig could end up ‘with the same situation as Campbeltown’.

Campbeltown has had raw sewerage on its streets on several occasions after Scottish Water admitted ‘getting their sums wrong’ with the design for Campbeltown’s works. Mr Roberts said: “They didn’t get it right in Campbeltown, that’s why they blew the manholes.’

However, he said, everything would be alright ‘if they get their calculations right’.

Dr Simpson said: We are quite concerned about it. We’re trying to get a more expert view on it.’

He added the community council had been granted more time to reply to the application.

Kilmory has gone through a detailed site design process. The design has been chosen to allow for boundary screening and to limit potential noise and odour. The works would have storm water storage tanks, storm overflows and sewerage treatment.

The regional sludge treatment centre would take sludge from local septic tanks as well as other treatment works in Argyll.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday June 24 1983

Council ‘no’ to cinema

Argyll and Bute District Council has decided not to buy the Empire Cinema, Lochgilphead, which is being offered for sale for £45,000 by owner Mrs Christine Watson.

The formal offer for sale, made through Mrs Watson’s solicitors, was submitted to the housing, tourism, leisure and recreation (TLR) and development committees and two of these committees have turned the offer down.

The housing committee turned down the offer at its meeting last Wednesday after being told in a note by the director of administration Mr James McLellan that while the site might be suitable for a small housing development, it would be uneconomic at the price requested.

A similar decision was taken at the meeting of the TLR committee the following day. Committee members agreed that whilst regretting the probable loss of the cinema in Lochgilphead, it would be inappropriate for the council to acquire the property on the tourism, leisure and recreation account.

The offer comes before the development committee on June 30 and there are indications it, too, will turn down the offer to buy.

A history lesson

The 11 pupils of Kilmorich Primary School, Cairndow, and teacher Ms A McMillan have been finding out about their school’s history.

They discovered the first school in the village at the head of Loch Fyne was established around 1753, with ‘100 merks Scots money as a salary for a schoolmaster’.

Local people have been helpful in lending items. Auchindrain Museum and Mr Donald McKechnie, of Bridge of Douglas, provided old furniture and much was learned from a visit by Argyll’s archivist Mr M MacDonald.

The exhibition of all their work was on view to parents and friends on June 17, with the children dressed in period costume in their ‘Victorian’ classroom.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday June 25 1963

Fishing boat launched at Tarbert for local owners

Loud cheers went up at Dickie’s Yard, Tarbert, last Wednesday morning when the 40-foot long fishing boat Destiny was launched.

Built for local owners, Ronald Johnston and Ewan Smith, the Destiny, launched by Mrs Johnston, was laid down at the end of January.

With an overall length of 40 feet and a 15-foot beam, the Destiny follows the pattern of traditional fishing boats. This, the latest addition to Tarbert’s fishing fleet, is fitted with a Gardiner 6 LX 110 horse power single screw engine.

On the stocks at the yard are a 38-foot long Atlantic class ketch and a 40-foot long boat for the Clyde Lighthouse Trust.

Captions: 2013: Red Star’s under 16 prize winners

1983: Ms McMillan with her pupils in Victorian school uniform.