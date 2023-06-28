Sneak thieves make off with unusual haul from council headquarters
Sneak thieves made off with almost 100 paving slabs from Kilmory Castle.
The items were taken from the Argyll and Bute Council headquarters in Lochgilphead at some point after June 13, but only noted as missing on June 20.
Police say that somewhere between 80 and 100 were stolen from the gardens of the offices, with the value of the haul unknown.
Officers are investigating and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on the force’s 101 number.
Alternatively anyone who wishes to remain anonymously can pass on info via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03140623.