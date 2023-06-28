Police issue phone provider scam warning

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Police Scotland have warned Argyll residents about a new scam that involves receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be their mobile phone provider.

Argyll & West Dunbartonshire police are aware of the relatively new scam, which has been targeting phone users on their landlines and more frequently, their mobile phones.

The incidents of this scam they are aware of have purported to come from the O2 network and have involved the caller offering a 30 per cent discount from the user’s account.

They have also reportedly claimed to have sent you a text message with a “one-time passcode”, which the answerer is then asked to read over to them.

This text message will appear to come from an official mobile phone provider number.

If the passcode is read back, the scammers can access mobile phone accounts and order new handsets onto an account, charging this back to the individual.

Police Scotland advise individuals not to read over any one time passcodes sent in this way.