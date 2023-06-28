Meet Kirsty, the woman making carers’ concerns a priority

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Carers’ needs are being prioritisied across Argyll and Bute thanks to a new carers’ co-ordinator.

The region’s health and social care partnership (HSCP) has appointed Kirsty MacKenzie as its Carers Act implementation officer.

Kirsty’s role is to ensure carers’ needs become an embedded priority in all health and social care planning across the HSCP and that this links in with health and social care services, third sector, independent and voluntary sector organisations.

These organisations help support young people and adults who provide unpaid care to their loved ones, friends and family.

Unpaid carers provide care for someone who is frail, seriously ill or has a disability. This can include emotional support and practical support, such as managing hospital appointments, helping with household tasks or shopping, managing finances, personal care and support with medication management.

“A carer is someone who provides support to family or friends who couldn’t manage without this help,” said Kirsty.

“Anyone can become a carer and carers come from all walks of life, all cultures and can be any age.

“Many carers feel that caring for loved ones is doing what anyone would do in the same situation to support their family members, neighbours or friends; this could be caring for a mother, father, wife, husband, son, daughter or friend.

“If you provide unpaid support with day-to-day living tasks or personal care such as helping them to wash, get dressed, eat, take them to appointments or keep them company when they feel lonely or anxious, it is important to identify yourself as an unpaid carer and get professional advice, support and services to help yourself and the person you care for.”

Kirsty helps to review and embed best practices to improve integrated approaches to support unpaid carers within all health and social care systems.

This includes making sure carers are able to take regular breaks from their caring role to help build resilient and sustainable caring relationships.

“Kirsty’s role is facilitating effective engagement and liaison with key stakeholders and unpaid carers,” said Linda Currie, associate allied health professional director for Argyll and Bute HSCP.

“The HSCP recognises the importance of ensuring young and adult carers are visible, valued and supported. It is essential for all carers to access information, support and services they need, where and when they need it to continue in their caring role.

“They also need to be encouraged to look after their own health and wellbeing to remain living their own lives outside of their caring roles too.

“Our aging population today is living longer and people of all ages are living with complex and long-term health conditions. There are people behind the scenes, caring for them, who do not recognise themselves as a carer.

“I would encourage more carers to come forward to access confidential advice, support and services. It is important for them to continue to strive in supporting their loved ones with the help of local support and services available.”

The pandemic has further highlighted the vital role and challenges unpaid carers play in maintaining effective care for their loved ones.

“If you look after a family member or help someone who has a disability, is unwell or frail, you may be entitled to an Adult Carer Support Plan (ACSP) or Young Carer Statement (YCS),” said an HSCP spokesperson.

“You don’t need to be living with the person you care for to have an Adult Carer Support Plan (ACSP) or Young Carer Statement (YCS).

“You can request an ACSP/YCS or be referred for support if you: provide care or support for a relative, friend or neighbour; will be providing care or support at a future time to someone who may be leaving hospital; are a young person caring for a relative, for instance, a parent; or are the parent or other carer of a child with additional needs.”

CAPTION:

Kirsty MacKenzie, Carers Act implementation officer. NO_C26kirstymackenzie01_23_carers-coordinator