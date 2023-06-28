Man stabbed through the hand during Lochgilphead knife attack
A man was stabbed through the hand with a knife after a disturbance in Lochgilphead.
Police are treating the 3am attack on Saturday as serious Assault.
Officers were called out after bystanders saw a man with a deep wound to his hand. It is allegedly that is was caused after he was attacked with a ‘bladed implement’, understood to have been a knife.
Police say their information says his injuries follow an incident that took place in and around the Creag Ghlas area of Cairnbaan – with a full probe now under way.
Any who witnessed the alleged attack is asked to contact the force on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02900623.