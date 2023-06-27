Who are your health and social care heroes?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Do you know a dedicated healthcare professional who deserves recognition? If so, the Scottish Health Awards 2023 wants to hear from you.

People across Argyll and Bute are being asked to nominate health and social care workers to highlight their contribution to the National Health Service (NHS), which this year celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Run by the Daily Record and in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, the annual Scottish Health Awards celebrate the NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support to patients and their families.

Patients, their families, work colleagues and members of the public have the chance to help them get the recognition they deserve at the award ceremony this November.

This year, the People’s Choice category will take on a special significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS. An opportunity to celebrate someone who has made a special contribution, the shortlist of nominees for this category will be open to the public vote in September.

Visit www.scottishhealthawards.com to nominate a local hero across one of the 16 award categories. Entries must be completed before 11.59pm on Sunday August 13.

“The NHS is respected not just by the people of Scotland but from people around the world for its high-quality standard of healthcare,” said David Dick, editor-in-chief of Daily Record and Sunday Mail.

“This year is particularly special as we celebrate 75 years of our national health service, a monumental milestone that has seen our country through challenging times including the Covid pandemic.

“It is thanks to the hard work of our professionals who have served our country by providing exceptional care every day despite the increased demands.

“It’s an honour for us to support the awards which shine a light on some truly remarkable people in Scotland and we look forward to watching the winners take centre stage at the ceremony.”

Michael Matheson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care, said: “These awards not only raise awareness of all our fantastic colleagues who work tirelessly day in, day out in our health and care service, they give us all the chance to say thank you and to express what their contributions mean to each and every individual in Scotland.

“Please take the time to nominate a hero or heroes to thank them for their compassion, expertise, skill and dedication.

“The awards recognise the contribution of frontline health and social care workers but also celebrate those who work so hard behind the scenes in support roles to ensure we have the kind of health and care services that are vital in achieving the highest quality of care.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the O2 Academy, Edinburgh, on November 2.

The categories for nominations are:

Allied Health Professional Award in partnership with Robert Gordon University – recognising an Allied Health Professional providing excellent care and support for people in Scotland

in partnership with Robert Gordon University – recognising an Allied Health Professional providing excellent care and support for people in Scotland Care for Mental Health Award – for an individual, a group or a team who provide NHS mental health care for people in Scotland

– for an individual, a group or a team who provide NHS mental health care for people in Scotland Doctor Award – celebrating an individual doctor providing excellent NHS care for people in Scotland

– celebrating an individual doctor providing excellent NHS care for people in Scotland Global Citizenship Award – for any individual, group or team who, in addition to their health or social care day job, also volunteer in global health and social care work

– for any individual, group or team who, in addition to their health or social care day job, also volunteer in global health and social care work Innovation Award in partnership with University of Dundee School of Health Services – recognising an individual, a group or a team developing innovative ways to improve health and social care in Scotland

in partnership with University of Dundee School of Health Services – recognising an individual, a group or a team developing innovative ways to improve health and social care in Scotland Integrated Care Award – for an individual, a group or a team who provide vital, high quality, co-ordinated health and social care and support that helps people in Scotland in a way that is person-centred, safe and effective

– for an individual, a group or a team who provide vital, high quality, co-ordinated health and social care and support that helps people in Scotland in a way that is person-centred, safe and effective Leader of the Year in partnership with Glasgow Caledonian University Research Centre for Health – celebrating an individual working within NHS Scotland who demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities

in partnership with Glasgow Caledonian University Research Centre for Health – celebrating an individual working within NHS Scotland who demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities Midwife Award (in partnership with the Royal College of Midwives – for an individual midwife or team of midwives providing excellent, evidence-based NHS maternity services/care in Scotland

(in partnership with the Royal College of Midwives – for an individual midwife or team of midwives providing excellent, evidence-based NHS maternity services/care in Scotland Nurse Award in partnership with UNISON NHS Glasgow Clyde and CVS Branch – recognising an individual nurse providing excellent NHS nursing care for people in Scotland

in partnership with UNISON NHS Glasgow Clyde and CVS Branch – recognising an individual nurse providing excellent NHS nursing care for people in Scotland Paramedic Award in partnership with Glasgow Caledonian University School of Health and Life Sciences ­­- for an individual paramedic or ambulance technician who has provided excellent pre-hospital emergency care for patients in Scotland

in partnership with Glasgow Caledonian University School of Health and Life Sciences ­­- for an individual paramedic or ambulance technician who has provided excellent pre-hospital emergency care for patients in Scotland People’s Choice 75th Anniversary Award in partnership with Alpha Solway – celebrates individuals and teams who have responded magnificently to the challenge of caring for people during the pandemic, while at the same time maintaining a range of essential services and continuing to provide essential care

in partnership with Alpha Solway – celebrates individuals and teams who have responded magnificently to the challenge of caring for people during the pandemic, while at the same time maintaining a range of essential services and continuing to provide essential care Support Worker Award – in partnership with UNISON Lothian Health Branch – for an individual involved in providing excellent NHS non-clinical support services for people in Scotland

– in partnership with UNISON Lothian Health Branch – for an individual involved in providing excellent NHS non-clinical support services for people in Scotland Tackling Health Inequalities Award in partnership with Scottish Government – recognising an individual, a group or a team involved in tackling health inequalities, particularly, but not exclusively, where their work supports people in Scotland to lead and maintain healthier lifestyles

in partnership with Scottish Government – recognising an individual, a group or a team involved in tackling health inequalities, particularly, but not exclusively, where their work supports people in Scotland to lead and maintain healthier lifestyles Top Team Award in partnership with UNISON Scotland – for a team who strive to deliver the best possible quality of health and care for people in Scotland

in partnership with UNISON Scotland – for a team who strive to deliver the best possible quality of health and care for people in Scotland Unsung Hero Award – for an individual, a group or a team who, in the course of doing their job, make a real difference for people in Scotland, but whose work often goes unrecognised

– for an individual, a group or a team who, in the course of doing their job, make a real difference for people in Scotland, but whose work often goes unrecognised Volunteers Award – for an individual, a group or a team who give their time freely to help improve the health and wellbeing of patients, carers and service users of NHS Scotland

Michael Matheson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care, is asking who your health and social care heroes are.