Police warn parents over scam

Police are warning people to be vigilant about a fraud targeting parents through concern for their children.

Parents across Argyll have been receiving messages by text, social media or WhatsApp, purporting to be from their child, indicating the child’s normal phone number or social media account is compromised, before requesting an urgent transfer of funds.

This request might be for rent, unpaid bills or to free an impounded car, according to some recent examples.

Nearly always there is a time critical element to the message to try and force the recipient to act quickly and without too much consideration of the request.

Often they are encouraged not to use normal methods of communication as these are stated to be blocked.

“Should you receive such a message, do not send any money,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson. “Consult with friends and family in person and review the facts. If in doubt, pop into your local police station, where staff will be happy to help and provide advice.

“Please visit www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/scams-and-frauds for further information. Alternatively, feel free to speak with officers at your local stations who have leaflets they can share on the matter.”