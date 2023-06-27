Maximum taxi fares to remain the same

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Maximum taxi fares are set to remain the same in Argyll and Bute after councillors agreed to make no changes.

Taxi operators across the area were consulted as part of the council’s taxi fare scale review, with a new structure required to be implemented by late October.

The majority of operators who responded supported no increase to fares, although one councillor remarked that the consultation had a “very poor” response.

The current maximum starting tariffs are £3.45 between 7am and 10pm, £4.14 between 10pm and 7am, and £4.83 on public holidays, with increases of 23p every 176 yards, 150 yards and 125 yards respectively.

Consideration was given at a meeting of the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee on Wednesday June 21.

A report by executive director Douglas Hendry said: “On April 20, a letter was issued to all taxi operators requesting their views on taxi fares by May 29.

“A questionnaire was also issued at the same time to try and engage with taxi operators on how the licensing section are performing.

“Members also requested at their meeting on April 19 that the consultation be opened up to members of the public in order to seek their views on taxi fares. Only one member of the public replied supporting no increase as the existing fares are unaffordable as they are.”

The vast majority of responses came from Lorn, where six operators out of nine who answered said they supported no increase.

Across the remainder of Argyll and Bute, only one private hire operator in Mid Argyll, and two operators on Bute, supported any increase.

Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown said: “I feel that as it was a very poor response, I would be happy to leave the fares as they are. Most people who did respond wanted fares left as they were anyway.”

Dunoon councillor Audrey Forrest added: “I think that given the current situation that people find themselves in financially, it would be a good idea to keep prices as they are.

“A lot of people rely on taxis for shopping and other activities, so it would be better to leave them as they stand.”

Isle of Bute councillor Liz McCabe and Dunoon councillor Daniel Hampsey also supported no increase.

The proposal will now be advertised, and responses invited before the committee next meets on Wednesday August 23.