‘Buy back’ bid to tackle housing emergency

Argyll and Bute Council is teaming up with housing associations across the area to help find solutions to the recently declared housing emergency.

With an acute shortage of affordable housing, the council is working with HomeArgyll housing associations to promote a ‘buy back’ scheme to acquire housing to increase the area’s social housing stock.

Argyll Community Housing Association, Fyne Homes, West Highland Housing Association and Dunbritton Housing Association are inviting owners of houses, bungalows and flats who are looking to sell their properties to give them the chance to buy them.

Typically, properties will be ex-council houses and flats but other properties may be appropriate in some circumstances.

Properties need to meet the certain criteria, for example, there has to be demand for the type and size of property in that area and the combined cost of buying the property and bringing it up to letting standards should represent value for money.

Additionally, it is not possible to consider properties if current tenants have to leave to enable a sale.

“Investing in and delivering quality affordable housing is a key element in creating vibrant, prosperous and thriving communities across Argyll and Bute,” said Councillor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council.

“We are committed to working with our partners to further strengthen our affordable housing sector which, in turn, will boost the area’s attraction as a place to live and work, encourage further investment and strengthen our local economy.”

Email housingadmin@Argyll-Bute.gov.uk or visit the council’s website at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/housing/argyll-and-bute-buy-back-initiative for more information on the buy back scheme.