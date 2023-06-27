Council rethinks plant nursery cutback

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

When Argyll and Bute Council cut back its plant nursery to save £10,000 a year, it had to source its flowers from outside the region – but now councillors want to regrow the operation.

A decision was made in February 2021 to cease the authority’s nursery growing service, with plants being sourced externally, as part of the budget-setting process for the 2021/22 financial year.

However, the saving has been deemed by two councillors not to have been a success in practice, and a review has been requested to come before a committee meeting in August.

A motion will go before the full council at its meeting on Thursday, June 29.

It has been proposed by Depute Provost, Isle of Bute independent councillor Liz McCabe, and seconded by Dunoon Liberal Democrat councillor Ross Moreland.

It refers in particular to the council-owned garden and nursery at Ardencraig in Rothesay, which supplied flowers and bedding plants not just on Bute but for much of the council area, until the decision was taken to close down the service two years ago.

The motion reads: “At the budget meeting in February 2021, the council agreed to a saving of £10,000 to stop the nursery growing service. It was agreed that spring and summer bedding plants would still be provided by being sourced externally.

“The previous decision was taken with the best intention, but due to changes in market and circumstances it has not been successful in practice.

“Carrying out a full procurement exercise only resulted in securing a supplier for the summer bedding and not both the spring and summer beddings.

“Officers are asked to give consideration to the future arrangements for the delivery of planting across Argyll and Bute, with particular reference to the unique circumstances of Rothesay which was served by Ardencraig, and bring a report back to EDI (environment, development and infrastructure committee) on August 31, on options that could be delivered for 2024.”