The important role of HSCP’s integrated equipment store support

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s (HSCP) integrated equipment store’s (IES) role in supporting staff across the region has been described as a critical operational service.

The IES teams are responsible for the distribution of health and social care aids, adaptations and equipment.

They deliver and install disability and mobility aids and equipment to people who are terminally ill and patients being discharged from hospital to help support people to live independently and safer in their own homes or community settings.

The IES works closely with allied health professionals and health and social care community care teams across Argyll and Bute, Greater Glasgow, Clyde and Inverclyde.

Orders for equipment can be anything from telecare alarms to specialised clinical equipment. Requests for equipment are received directly through an internal digital management system to process for delivery and installation.

IES support staff arrange for the collection, decontamination and recycling of various equipment and are also accountable for the maintenance and inventory management of equipment. This includes working closely with external suppliers of equipment.

William Taig, Argyll and Bute IES manager, said: “The day-to-day management of the IES is an essential service to help people successfully live happier, safer and for longer in their own home and community settings.

“Staff roles within the IES team are really rewarding, as we all make a difference and change people’s lives for the better.”

William Crowe, store person/driver for Argyll and Bute HSCP integrated equipment store. NO_C26hscp01_23_integrated-equipment-store