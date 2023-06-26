Chance to honour Mid Argyll gems

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Nominations have opened for the Scotland Loves Local Awards giving Argyll people a chance to recognise the dedication and innovation of others in their area.

Organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the awards will see heroics on the high street rewarded, along with responses to the climate crisis.

Argyll and Bute Council, and Mid Argyll specifically, saw success last year, with the transformation of Lochgilphead’s Front Green and Argyll Street sealing the Streets and Spaces Award.

Kimberley Guthrie, STP interim chief officer, said: “The Scotland Loves Local Awards are a chance to shine a spotlight on the best of Argyll’s people and places. To do that, we need you to tell us about the inspiring people and projects whose dedication and innovation is making a real difference in your community.”

The award categories are: High Street Hero – an individual or organisation making an exceptional difference in their community; Place Leader Award; Climate and Net Zero; Creative Town; Streets and Spaces; Digital Town; Town Centre Living and Enterprising Community.

Spearheaded by STP and supported by the Scottish Government, Scotland Loves Local is the movement encouraging people to create a better future for their community by choosing local. This is the third year in which the awards have been held.

Nominations can be made at www.lovelocal.scot/awards

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on Monday September 4 2023 with the winners announced in November.

FOR PRINT

Fergus Murray of Argyll and Bute Council accepting a Scotland Loves Local award last year. NO_A26loveslocal01_23 fergus_murray