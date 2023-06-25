New ‘radical’ report makes recommendations for improving Gaelic opportunities

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Gaelic arts strategy and compulsory S1-S3 teaching are among the recommendations in a new report into improving opportunities for Gaelic communities.

The 39-page report, published on Tuesday June 20, is the work of the Short Life Working Group on Economic and Social Opportunities for Gaelic. The group was established by Kate Forbes in March 2022 in her role as Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy.

In the report that highlights issues with funding and population, the seven-strong group says greater urgency is required to empower Gaelic communities to ensure their viability.

Also included amongst its recommendations is the exploration of ‘Gaelic economic zones’ that could offer tax breaks and a ‘fair chance scheme’ in which relevant bodies co-operate with estate agents to prioritise housing allocation when new properties come on the market.

The introduction of compulsory S1-S3 Gaelic, which could sit beside a new Gaelic curriculum, would affect the key Gaelic speaking areas of Na h-Eileanan Siar, Skye and Lochalsh, Lochaber, Tiree and Islay.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan said the group had been radical and pragmatic and he hoped it was taken forward by ministers.

“Gaelic belongs to all of Scotland but, as recognised within this report, there are key areas of the country, for example, where 20 per cent or more of the population are Gaelic speakers, which require additional focus and support to secure and strengthen Gaelic’s continued use as a community language.

“I welcome the report which contains carefully considered yet ambitious recommendations from respected figures within the Gaelic-speaking community.”

Kate Forbes MSP said she hoped the government would back the recommendations, particularly on housing, skills and economic development.

She said: “This is the first report of its kind to consider Gaelic and the economy. The working group has done an outstanding job in covering so much ground.

“We all have a stake in the future of the language, but only speaking the language safeguards its use. It’s not a museum piece or an historical artefact. It is a living language, which is also the key to Scotland’s landscape, history and culture.

“The frontier of Gaelic speaking communities keeps getting pushed back further. We must say collectively that the frontier cannot recede further. The opportunities are too numerous and this report outlines the wide-ranging contributions of Gaelic speaking communities to Scotland’s economy.”

Chaired by Iseabail Mactaggart then Arthur Cormack, the working group met 18 times rather than the originally planned six. Its recommendations fell into five categories: population and infrastructure; public sector and Gaelic plans; communities; education and key sectors.

The full report can be read on the Scottish Government’s website.