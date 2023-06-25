Have your say on new tourist tax

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A consultation on a new tourist tax has been launched by the Scottish Government.

The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill would let local authorities add a surcharge to overnight accommodation, based on a percentage of the cost, with the rate set by individual councils.

The bill was introduced in the Scottish Parliament in May 2023, and now a public consultation will run between June 26 and September 1.

Holyrood’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee is seeking views from businesses, tourism organisations, community groups, before it reports its findings. MSPs will then debate the Bill in the chamber and decide whether it should proceed.

The committee convener Ariane Burgess, Highlands and Islands MSP for the Scottish Greens, said it wants to hear from as wide a range of views as possible to inform its scrutiny.

“Tourism is one of Scotland’s leading growth industries, contributing more than £4 billion to our economy each year, so ensuring these proposals work for those connected to the industry is essential,” Ms Burgess said.

“The bill provides a framework for local authorities to decide how money raised should be spent within local communities, how flexible they can be with where and when the levy would apply and whether certain exemptions should apply, all of which we want to gather detailed views on from urban, rural and island communities across Scotland.”

At Tiree Community Council’s monthly meeting on June 14, its convener Phyl Meyer said: “Frequent fans of Tiree Community Council will perhaps remember that we had a debate about whether we supported the principle of a tourist tax for Tiree.

“The key things were we like the idea as long as the money is going to have a benefit here. We proposed that for islands like Tiree, it might be more practical and much less onerous for accommodation providers, if it were collected through your arrival to the island.”

The council’s secretary Dr John Holliday said: “It’s a very easy thing to support if you want slightly to discourage visitors and to get more revenue from them somehow. But it’s actually quite complicated.

“There are many people who, if you have a bed and breakfast, the last thing you want to do is to add up every month. It’s like an extra VAT return.

“So all the accommodation providers who are being unpaid tax collectors will be very unkeen. That’s already 100 of our electors who aren’t very keen on it.

“And then you’ve also got the distrust of the council or even of the community council giving it out fairly.

“So Argyll and Bute Council might generate £1.2 million in revenue from it, but most of it goes to Helensburgh and Campbelltown, and £30,000 comes to Tiree and produces some hanging baskets around the toilet.

“And then people will say, well, I’ve collected all this money for Tiree, what am I seeing from it?

“It would take a lot to convince people that they would genuinely see something that would be worth their while to discourage visitors, and to make their administrative life more complicated.”