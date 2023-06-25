Argyll appoints new health improvement chief

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has appointed a new health improvement principal.

Samantha (Sam) Campbell is now in charge of leading and planning health improvement services and initiatives across the region.

Alison McGrory, associate director of public health for NHS Highland and Argyll and Bute HSCP, who was previously the HSCP’s health improvement principal, said it gave her “great pleasure” to announce Sam’s appointment to the role.

She said: “Sam has a wealth of public health professional experience and is committed to tackling inequalities to achieve the best possible outcomes for people and communities across Argyll and Bute.”

In 2002, Sam completed an Honours Degree in Psychology and the following year, did a Masters in Medicine and Science for Sport and Exercise at the Universities of the City of Glasgow.

Throughout her professional career, she worked in several posts with Deafblind Scotland supporting people with dual sensory impairment.

In 2007, Sam joined the NHS Highland public health team, accepting the position of health improvement officer.

Through her continuous professional career development, she progressed to senior health improvement officer, then to health improvement lead and to health improvement principal in May 2023.

In 2014, she joined the UK Public Health Register (UKPHR) and is a coordinator for NHS Highland. Registration is designed to assure public health professionals are appropriately qualified and competent.

The UKPHR sets standards for registration that are recognised throughout the United Kingdom and provide significant public protection from unprofessional or unethical behaviour.

Sam will be responsible for developing and implementing plans to improve the health and wellbeing of the people of Argyll and Bute and does this by strengthening working relationships with local partners and communities.

She will continue to work alongside Argyll and Bute Living Well Networks and a wide range of stakeholders to improve the quality of services available to communities, carers, and their families.

“It is a huge honour to be appointed health improvement principal for Argyll and Bute HSCP,” said Sam. “I am excited and looking forward to supporting colleagues in our public health team and look forward to continuing to work closely with a wide range of partners across all sectors and local communities to improve health, prevent ill-health, and address inequalities across Highland.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alison McGrory for her professional leadership and support received in securing a foundation for me to take this role forward.”

