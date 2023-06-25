3D-printed decoy birds welcome migrating terns to Islay breeding site

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new project using 3D-printed replica birds has been launched to encourage terns to return to Scottish breeding sites.

The decoys are part of a new species conservation programme by the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Outer Hebrides and RSPB Scotland.

Species on the Edge involves eight nature conservation charities, all dedicated to improving the fortunes of 37 priority species found along Scotland’s coast and islands.

The partnership consists of Amphibian and Reptile Conservation; The Bat Conservation Trust; Buglife; Bumblebee Conservation Trust; Butterfly Conservation; NatureScot; Plantlife and RSPB Scotland.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the four-and-a-half-year programme is active in Shetland; Orkney; the north coast; the east coast; Solway; the Inner Hebrides and Argyll and the Outer Hebrides.

The eight Species on the Edge partners are working on nine species recovery projects. One of these projects, titled Terning the Tide, aims to support declining populations of three tern species – Arctic tern, common tern and little tern – by protecting and enhancing established breeding colonies which tend to nest in large numbers on beaches on islands and coastal areas.

As part of these measures, new areas of tern nesting habitat have been created through effective habitat management. But how do terns find these new nesting areas when they return to Scotland to breed?

To give the returning terns a helping hand, the Terning the Tide project teamed up with the UHI Outer Hebrides technology department to create 3D-printed replicas of Arctic and little terns.

These replicas, termed decoys, are exact copies of the tern species 3D-printed in white plastic.

Once painted, the decoys are placed in the area of newly-created nesting habitat to act as a signal to the returning terns that this is a safe place to settle and breed.

Doug Rattray from UHI Outer Hebrides said: “We were really happy to work with the RSPB on this project. It was a great opportunity for staff in our engineering department to put our skills to good use in support of a good cause.

“With our 3D printers at UHI Outer Hebrides, we can create prototypes, batch manufacture and make moulds and useful jigs and fixtures.

“All we need is a computer-aided design (CAD) model to work from, which our team can create using CAD software.”

Species on the Edge programme manager Fiona Strachan said: “We’re grateful to UHI Outer Hebrides for their help and support for Species in the Edge through making these decoy terns.

“Our team has been busy enhancing tern habitats in our project areas, so any help we can give the terns to find them is important.”

The tern decoys will be used in several of the Species on the Edge areas: Islay and Tiree in Argyll and the Inner Hebrides and the east coast of Sutherland.

CAPTION:

An example of a 3D-printed replica tern. Photograph: Robyn Stewart/RSPB Scotland. NO_C26tern01_23_3d-printed-decoy Free one-time use

Decoys will be used to signal safe breeding sites to returning terns, including Arctic terns like this one. Photograph: Lorne Gill/NatureScot. NO_C26tern01_23_breeding-arctic