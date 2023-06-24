Paddleboarder rescues in Scotland sparks RNLI safety call

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) have launched their water safety campaign as the charity prepares for yet another busy summer.

Paddleboarding has rapidly become one of the most popular activities on waters in and around Scotland, but figures released recently by the RNLI reveal an 86 per cent increase in rescues by the lifesaving charity.

Laura Erskine, water safety education manager for Scotland, is keen to help people enjoy their paddleboards safely this summer by following simple advice.

Laura said: ‘The RNLI noted a significant increase last year to incidents involving paddleboards around Scotland, with a high number of people being blown or swept out to sea. If you’re planning to paddleboard this summer, please follow a few simple steps before heading out to keep you safe:

Wear a buoyancy aid;

Carry a phone in a waterproof pouch;

Wear the correct leash;

Avoid offshore winds.

If you end up in the water unexpectedly or are in trouble in the water without your board then float on your back.’

Sheena Thompson from Inverness was rescued by the Wick volunteer lifeboat crew last summer while out on her paddleboard.

Sheena said: “I started to head out on my paddleboard from the shore, but the wind started to push me out very quickly. I shouted to my family on the shore to say I was in trouble, but they couldn’t hear me.

“For a while, I tried to get back to shore but my arms got really tired and sore. I realised that I couldn’t swim anymore, and I couldn’t really hold onto the board very well if I’d fallen off. So, I just laid down flat on the board and I hoped and prayed someone would come and save me.

“I soon heard a chug, chug, chug in the water and saw the bright orange of the RNLI lifeboat, so I knew I was safe. I was quickly pulled aboard and reunited with my family.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t thank God for the RNLI because I never would’ve survived without them.”

If you get into trouble in the water, Laura says float to survive: “Tilting your head back to submerge the ears is key. Relax and try to breathe normally, then once your breathing is under control, call for help or swim to safety if you feel able.

“If you spot someone in trouble in the water call 999 – if you are at sea or on the beach, ask for the Coastguard, or if inland ask for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”