Funding support up for grabs for community projects

Community woodlands, brass bands, arts, sports clubs and village halls are just some of the projects that could benefit from Argyll and Bute Council’s Supporting Communities Fund.

In total, 73 projects across Argyll and Bute will share more than £150,000 in this latest round of funding.

The fund is open to eligible not-for-profit community organisations and provides grants up to £2,500 to the voluntary sector, community and parent councils.

“Communities across Argyll and Bute continue to provide vital support to residents offering a range of facilities, support and activities in their local area, said Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth and communities.

“Many of these clubs and organisations depend on donations and the dedication of volunteers. We are delighted that our Supporting Communities Fund is able to support so many projects.

“I would like to personally thank all volunteers who work incredibly hard to provide these vital community support networks.”

Visit the council’s website at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/my-community/communities-and-partnerships/supporting-communities-fund for more information on the Supporting Communities Fund.