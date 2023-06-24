ACHA residents – does your neighbour make a difference to your life?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Calling all Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) residents – is your neighbour one in a million? Do they make a difference to your life or the lives of people in your community?

The housing association is keen to recognise these kind and caring tenants and let everyone know how much they are appreciated.

Each year, representatives from ACHA’s board of management will agree a winner of its Good Neighbour Award, who will receive £100 worth of vouchers.

For every tenant nominated, ACHA will write to them to let them know that their kindness has been recognised by their neighbour(s).

To nominate a worthy neighbour, complete the short nomination form online at www.acha.co.uk or ask for a paper copy at a local area office.

The closing date for nominations for this year’s award is Friday August 25 2023.