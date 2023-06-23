Thought for the Week, June 23 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The seed

There once lived a man who very much desired that there be happiness, goodness and peace.

He decided to go on a journey, in order to find the place where, at last, his desires could be fulfilled. He set off on his long road.

The more miles he covered, or the more towns or people he encountered, the sadder he became. Because he found people everywhere who wanted goodness, but did evil; who wanted to love, but hated; who desired peace, but were forever preparing for a fight.

After very many days, after passing many towns, after he had met many people, he found his way to a tiny village. In the centre of this village, he saw a strange shop. A shop which didn’t fit in with anything there was around it.

The shopkeeper, not short nor tall, and he couldn’t tell if young or old, a man or woman. A bit other-worldly.

He asked what was for sale in this shop, and the shopkeeper answered in a quiet, mysterious, calm voice: “We are able here to fulfil any of your desires. We can sell you anything you dream of, anything you long for or desire.”

So the man said: “I need peace in my family, among my friends, and even better for the whole world. I would very much like all disease and illness to be destroyed. I would like all hatred to be destroyed. I would very much like that all who seek love find it. I would like…” and he went on.

At a certain point, the shopkeeper delicately interrupted and said: “Excuse me, but I wasn’t precise enough. We don’t sell fruit here, we only have seeds.”

Father Tony Wood, St Kieran’s RC Church, Campbeltown.