Tarbert prepares for sizzling seafood festival

Tarbert Seafood Festival is returning on July 1-2, bringing family fun, cooking demonstrations and music to the village over two days.

Seafood, as you’d expect, is the star of the show and its importance to village life runs throughout the weekend.

From the Saturday morning cooking demonstrations on the Quay to the stalls lining the harbour front selling fresh and cooked seafood, right through to Sunday’s Beer on the Pier on the Fish Quay, there can be no doubt that Tarbert’s fishing heritage is just as prevalent today as it has been for generations.

Alongside the fresh and cooked seafood on the harbour front, visitors will also find a range of crafts and other tasty treats.

Street entertainment starts from 11am with music on the trailer stage before the Clan Stunt Team gets busy with its first show of the day.

“We then turn to the official part of the day with the crowning of the Seafood Festival Queen at 12.30pm,” said an event spokesperson.

“With the formalities taken care of, it’s time for the famous Festival Parade. This year’s theme is Films From the Sea so come dressed up as your favourite character and join in.

“The jam-packed programme continues with more from the Clan Stunt Team, giant bubble and juggling workshops, Highland dancing demonstrations and a set from Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

“Make sure you stick around for Beer on the Pier on Seafood Sunday down on the Quay.

“Festival favourites The Democrats kick off the afternoon before we welcome back Feeva to Tarbert.

“Local band Anavrin will be playing Tarbert Seafood Festival the first time. And we’re also introducing The Broclaimers to Beer on the Pier, who, we’ve been assured, have walked 500 miles to entertain the crowd!

“Add in the Seafood Festival Prizegiving and raffle and you’ve got a weekend of great family-friendly fun. So, make sure you’re with us to enjoy one of the best ways of celebrating summer.”

For good times and great craic, head to Tarbert Seafood Festival on July 1-2.