Secondary’s sports prize winners
Lochgilphead High School held its school sports on Friday June 9, with four prize winners taking the crown in their respective age-group categories.
The 2023 champions in the four categories – junior and senior boys’ and girls’ events – are: senior boys – Oliver MacKay; senior girls – Eleanor Dale; junior boys – Ollie van Well; junior girls – Ailidh Innis.
They and other individual and group prize winners from across the school curriculum were officially presented with their trophies and medals at a ceremony in the joint campus last night (Thursday).
Oliver MacKay, senior boys’ sports champion. A1_A25lochsports01_23 Oliver-MacKay
Eleanor Dale triumphed in the senior girls’ category. A1_A25lochsports02_23 eleanor-dale OR A1_A25lochsports03_23 eleanor-dale
Ollie van Well, who won the junior boys’ competition. A1_A25lochsports04_23 Ollie-van-Well OR A1_A25lochsports05_23 Ollie-van-Well
Ailidh Innis, junior girls sports champion. A1_A25lochsports06_23 Ailidh-Innis