Respect agenda wins school silver

Keills Primary School on Islay has become the fourteenth school in Argyll and Bute to receive a prestigious Silver Rights Respecting Schools Award from the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The aim of the Rights Respecting Schools Award is to create safe and inspiring places to learn, where children feel respected and their talents nurtured.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, said: “Employees and pupils at Keills have been working hard during the past 18 months to embed these principles into every aspect of school life, focusing on developing the school ethos and relationships, and supporting and promoting child participation, empowerment and action.

“We are committed to improving the outcomes for our children and young people in Argyll and Bute, and that starts by creating safe and inspiring spaces to learn.

“We are well on our way to becoming a Rights Respecting Education Service, with so many of our schools now successfully engaged with the programme.

“The award is not just about what children do, but also what adults do, and together the staff and pupils at Keills are working together to reach these goals together.

“Well done to everyone involved.

“I know how much work goes on behind the scenes to make this happen and look forward to watching you on your journey as you now progress to your gold award.”