Maiden rally win for co-driver Ian
A Mid Argyll man was celebrating last weekend after being one half of a winning duo on the rallying roads of Fife.
Ian Parker (Lochgilphead) secured his first rally win on the Summer Stages in Crail last weekend, co-driving for Greg Inglis in the Lotus Exige.
After a small off in the Jim Clark rally two weekends before, the team rebuilt the car in time for them to get a run on the summer stages.
Ian said: “I have been chasing a win since 2014 when I started rallying, and I’m absolutely delighted to finally get it.”