Maiden rally win for co-driver Ian

Ian Parker from Lochgilphead co-drove to Summer Stage Rally victory in Crail last weekend.

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

A Mid Argyll man was celebrating last weekend after being one half of a winning duo on the rallying roads of Fife.

Ian Parker (Lochgilphead) secured his first rally win on the Summer Stages in Crail last weekend, co-driving for Greg Inglis in the Lotus Exige.

After a small off in the Jim Clark rally two weekends before, the team rebuilt the car in time for them to get a run on the summer stages.

Ian said: “I have been chasing a win since 2014 when I started rallying, and I’m absolutely delighted to finally get it.”