Lochfyneside school’s inspection report

Strachur Primary School has enjoyed a largely positive review after a summer term visit from HM education inspectors.

The primary and nursery in Cowal were under the inspectors’ gaze – and showed up well in their report in a number of areas.

In addressing the school’s key strengths, the Education Scotland report said: “Children are friendly, polite and enjoy their learning.

“They are proud of their school and pre-5 unit and keen to share their successes and achievements with visitors.

“The head teacher and staff know children and families well.

“They create a welcoming, inclusive ethos across the pre-5 unit and school where children are nurtured and supported to succeed.

“Staff in the pre-5 unit and school provide children with rich, real-life learning opportunities, making good use of the local environment and the wider community.

“Children engage well with these experiences which supports them to make good progress in their learning.

“Pre-5 unit practitioners undertake high quality professional learning which is having a positive impact on the quality of children’s experiences, interactions and spaces.”

The national education body also identified areas for improvement, and discussed those with the head teacher and an Argyll and Bute Council representative.

The report instructed the school to: “Continue to review and refine approaches to recording and sharing children’s progress and learning across the school and pre-5 unit, to help staff, children and families to easily recognise and celebrate the progress children make in their learning.

“Continue to develop approaches to play across the early level and beyond to support children’s transition more effectively, ensuring closer collaboration between staff across early level.

“Provide children in the primary stages with increased opportunities to reflect upon and take more responsibility for their learning and skills development.

“This should support them to identify their strengths and next steps in learning.”

An Education Scotland spokesperson said: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

“Argyll and Bute Council will inform parents and carers about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.”