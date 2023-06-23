Leader – Friday June 23 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The consultations around Argyll for the Rest and Be Thankful road route have hopefully helped improve communication between those who are deciding on and designing the future look of the road, and those who depend on it being open.

It will have been illuminating for Argyll folk, and also reflected on ruefully for many, to see the canopy option that has been chosen now having been just as valid an option – perhaps not as seriously considered – when suggested several years ago.

It is hoped by many in the area, and further south in Kintyre, that further consultation dates are around the corner.

Tayvallich Initiative is thinking about the long game when it comes to restoring village pride.

But the award of more than half a million pounds from the Scottish Land Fund is something to get excited about in the short term.

The idea for the building of affordable homes to entice young and working people back to the area, is a huge driver for the initiative, and the ability to purchase a part of the existing estate will make that a palpable step closer to being a reality.