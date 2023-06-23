Islay’s step to carbon neutrality

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islay is one of six Scottish islands to take a significant step towards a low carbon future by publishing its Community Climate Action Plans.

Developed as part of the Carbon Neutral Islands (CNI) project, the islands have set out the key actions they will take to help them achieve a carbon neutral and sustainable future.

The project is supporting six Scottish islands, with Islay – as well as Great Cumbrae, Barra, Hoy, Raasay and Yell – aiming to become carbon neutral by 2040.

The CNI project aims to demonstrate the climate resilience and low-carbon potential of islands and help point the way to actions that can be taken elsewhere in Scotland to help lower emissions and meet Scotland’s climate change targets.

Mairi Gougeon, Scottish rural affairs, land reform and islands secretary, said: “This is an exciting project and I am delighted to see the six islands reach this stage.

“Supporting these islands in their journey towards net zero will not only benefit the environment, but will energise local economies and improve the general wellbeing of islanders.

“The impact of this project will extend well beyond the shores of the six islands.

“The knowledge gained throughout this journey will be shared to help support all of Scotland’s island communities, and indeed mainland communities, as they seek to forge a future that is both climate-friendly and sustainable.

“It will also extend beyond Scotland.

“Internationalisation is a key pillar of the Carbon Neutral Islands work.

“We want to share good practice and build the foundations for practical collaboration with islands partners further afield.

“The publication of the six plans is a huge achievement for those involved and marks a significant milestone for the project.”