Garden looks mint thanks to youngsters

Ardrishaig Primary School pupils carried out operation supermarket garden in Lochgilphead last Thursday with the help of dedicated parent volunteers.

Backed by a team of adults – Kirstie Sully, Jennyfer Williamson, Sarah Moon and Brie Pannell – the four were keen to mention the work of Hazel Ballantyne who missed out on the day.

The parent helpers have worked with primary two, three, six and seven pupils.

Keen horticulturalist Kirstie explained: “Since March, we have been working with the children in the polytunnel in the school grounds, growing herbs, plants and flowers – lots of things with smells which will help prompt the children’s memories in future or for people enjoying the garden spaces and finding plants they are familiar with.

“We have enjoyed great support so far, with the donation of a rowing boat to grow plants in and the donation and labour from D A Macdonald who set up soil for us to start planting.

“The ultimate aim is to find a space to grow food which can be eaten in the school which will allow the pupils to see the connection between their food and where it comes from.

“It would help bring money back into the school to support these activities further as well.”

“Jennyfer added: “We hope our work at the garden and the school will encourage families to learn more about growing food. It will be lovely to think that the children can share their knowledge with their parents and guardians.

A group of youngsters were hard at work last Thursday morning, pottering about – literally – in the Lochilphead Co-Op’s vacant gravel space by the car park, on a mission to turn it into a garden space.

They put soil in plant pots with mint, basil and other herbs, while some others – with help from Kirstie – built an arch for climbing flowers to grow on.

A steady stream of shoppers came by to check out the new greener space, no doubt doubly enticed by the bake sale taking place, the fairy cake creations keenly supervised by the pupils.

The pupils then enjoyed a tour of the supermarket led by the store’s Brian Freeman.

The sign welcoming shoppers to the garden at Lochgilphead Co-Op. A1_A26coopgarden01_23 garden-sign

Alexander Laird, Lilly Csabi, Louie Campbell, Tristan McKerron and Lilly-Anne MacDougall at the cake stand. A1_A26coopgarden02_23 ardrishaig-garden

Kirstie Sully builds an arch for climbing flowers. A1_A26coopgarden03_23 arch-build

From left: Ardrishaig Primary School pupils Jacob Lawrence, Leon Cook and Leon Williamson. 1_A26coopgarden04_23 build-ardrishaig

Kirstie Sully and Jennyfer Williamson. A1_A26coopgarden06_23 kirstie-jennyfer

The pupils enjoyed a tour of the supermarket led by the store’s Brian Freeman. A1_A26coopgarden07_23 coop-tour-pupils