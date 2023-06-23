From our files – June 23 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday June 21 203

Council give green light to luxury self catering complex

One of the biggest developments Inveraray has ever seen will be built in the Royal Burgh as plans for a luxury self catering holiday complex gets the go-ahead.

Argyll and Bute councillors unanimously gave the green light to the proposal for 24 holiday homes on the site of the former Wildlife Park at a planning meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Natural Retreats, a company which specialises in luxury self catering, will also build a block of flats made up of one or two bedroom apartments, reception area and service building across approximately 30 acres of land.

The build will create a number of jobs and the company has said it will use local materials and tradesmen throughout the construction.

The company, which has holiday homes around the world, will actively promote the complex and local facilities in the area in a bid to attract tourists.

The proposal had won over the support of local businesses and residents who have described it as a positive addition to the area.

Adam Gough, head of technical services with Natural Retreats, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to get the consent.

“We are extremely excited about all the plans for Inveraray and will now be looking to get a really detailed plan together so we can confirm a start date for the project.”

The decision has been welcomed by Garret Corner, chairman of Inveraray Community Council.

He said: “It is excellent news and I think it will be a great asset to the area. It should be extremely good for jobs and I think it will be superb opportunity for people.”

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday June 21 2003

Kilmartin Glen find unveiled

An exciting piece of Mid Argyll’s history was unveiled at Kilmartin House Museum this week.

A piece of ninth century carved cross of the Iona School, found at the ruined church of Kilbride in Kilmartin Glen, was finally brought to Kilmartin House.

When the cross was found just over a year ago and reported to the Treasure Trove committee, it was allocated to Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow.

Kilmartin House and many Argyll people appealed this decision on the grounds that artefacts should be exhibited locally whenever possible.

Gilbert Markus, trustee, gave an interesting background talk about the cross. He also introduced the museum’s new curator, Sharon Webb.

Gilbert said: “The style of carving on the cross links it with Iona, perhaps the greatest church in early Christian Scotland.

“Is it possible that Iona had a daughter house in this part of Argyll, as we know she did elsewhere? It is an important find, a small piece in the jigsaw of Scottish history in a period where evidence is scant.”

Kilbride church was built in the later Middle Ages, but the presence of a ninth century carved cross on the site suggests that there was already an ecclesiastical presence there centuries earlier.

Kilmartin House is a centre of landscape interpretation, archaeological education and research, presenting the natural history and human ecology of Mid Argyll.

This is an area that has a claim to be the ‘heartland of Scotland’, where the first kings of Scots were inaugurated at nearby Dunadd, where Gaelic-speakers first settled in Britain.

Sharon has great plans for Kilmartin House. She plans to bring in more objects on loan along with more objects found in the area that may be exhibited elsewhere. She also hopes to arrange more temporary exhibitions and to increase the collection with new discoveries.

Ali Jones of the museum baked a cake in the shape of the cross fragment to commemorate the occasion.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday June 17 1983

Presentation to Furnace doctor

More than a hundred people from the communities of Furnace, Cumlodden and Minard gathered in Furnace Hall on Friday evening. The occasion was a reception in honour of Dr and Mrs Leslie Craig and their son Alasdair.

Dr Craig has recently resigned in from general practice in the district and he was presented with a garden seat and flower tubs by Mr Robert Paterson on behalf of his former patients.

Mr Robin Malcolm, district councillor, proposed a toast to the Craig family, thanking them for their generous and lively participation in all the community’s activities and expressing delight that they would be remaining part of that community.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Friday June 18 1963

Cruise ship at Inveraray

Brilliant sunshine for the fifth year in succession greeted the passengers on the annual visit of the Norwegian liner Meteor to Inveraray on June 6.

The liner, chartered by the National Trust of Scotland, for the Islands Cruise, arrived off Inveraray at 7.10 am and departed for Brodick at 1.30 p.m.

The party, under the leadership of Lt Col Sir James Horlick, Bt, visited Inveraray Castle, Ardkinglas and Crarae Gardens.

The Duke of Argyll, Sir George Campbell, Provost J Campbell, Bailie C A Macintyre, Treasurer W D Semple were welcomed aboard ship by Captain Kurt Maurer for lunch.