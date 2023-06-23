Dalriada series’ Mid Argyll finale

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll RFC hosted the final leg of the Dalriada Summer Series at the Lochgiphead Joint Campus grounds last Saturday.

Around 80 children from South Kintyre to Lochaber battled it out on a day when the lack of sun gave the players some respite amidst a busy schedule of games.

The league table was poised for a close finish in the P6-7 group, with Mid Argyll in the lead but Mull and Oban were not far behind.

In that league, Mid Argyll started the day off with a confidence-boosting win over Kintyre.

Meanwhile, the Mid Argyll P4-5 team also got off to a flyer, with a 6-2 victory over Etive Vikings, with three tries each from brothers Blair and Rory McCullough, but eventually took third place in the P4-5 age group across the six-event series.

In the P6-7 competition, Mid Argyll managed to win their home competition, thanks to a last-game 5-2 try victory over Oban, to go undefeated on the day, scoring 25 tries in the process.

Oban and Campbeltown were second and third respectively.

Mid Argyll P6-7s had a double celebration on their hands, with the win in the series finale also giving them overall victory, with 130 tries scored across the six events and a 64 per cent win rate.

Andrew Johnston, rugby development officer for Argyll and Bute, said: “A big shout out to the players, coaches, parents and volunteers that help make these events so special.

“We have a unique format that for our Dalriada programme putting the player at the centre of everything that we do and it takes lot of work to bring each event to life, and I cannot thank the clubs enough for the help and support to make it happen.”

FOR PRINT

Harry McColl-Smith, Mid Argyll’s P6-7 captain, lifted the Dalriada Shield for his triumphant team in his final tournament before he moves up to high school in August. NO_A25dalriada-1_23 McColl-Smith-Dalriada

The trophy-winning Mid Argyll side. NO_A25dalriada02_23 mid-argyll-rfc

Mid Argyll P6-7s’ Ruaridh Charnock goes over for a try despite the best efforts of an Oban player. NO_A25dalriada03_23 mid-argyll-try