Cowal drama crew’s fine show

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An east Lochfyneside stage group put on a real show last weekend with four performances over three days of the classic adventure fantasy Wizard of Oz.

Run by Strachur Community Theatre, comprising adults and young people from Strachur Youth Drama, the organisers were happy with how the Memorial Hall-held shows were received.

Sheena Dowse, co-director of the production with daughter Kirstie – also appearing on stage in the role of the Cowardly Lion – said: “It went really well, and both actors and audience enjoyed it.

“The audience were a bit warm during the first evening’s production, but it was difficult to open the doors as the midges were getting in!

“But that was not to take away from the performance because they were absolutely brilliant.

“There was an ensemble of around 50 people involved all in, between children and adults.”

Sheena described the preparations made to make the Wizard of Oz schedule possible.

She explained: “We added extensions at the front of the hall and professional stage lighting from Louis Barrow in Oban.

“We are really grateful to the more than 150 people involved in this fantastic community event – including Zorro the dog, who played Toto.

‘He had a bit of an ego and demanded his own dressing room.

‘We are, though, very lucky to have the team we have in the background.’

Selected cast members: Dorothy (Pippa MacLellan and Skye-Rose Welsh); Cowardly Lion (Kirstie Dowse); Scarecrow (Scott Mirrlees); Tin Man (Douglas McHugh); Fairy Godmother (Jean MacKechnie) Wicked Witch of the West (Lucy Neish); Toto (Zorro the dog).