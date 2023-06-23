Aileen’s Amazing Argyll – June 2023

Aileen Gillies
Vic 32 arriving back in Ardrishaig after a week on the Clyde. Photograph: Aileen Gillies

Talented landscape photographer Aileen Gillies has agreed to pick some of her photos from her travels around Argyll each month and share them with our readers.

“May has all been about colour and sunsets.  May is my favourite time of year I would be happy if it was May all year.  Here is some of my favourite May photos.” – Aileen

Aileen always gives a portion of the money raised from her colourful calenders of photos around Argyll to the Macmillan Unit at Mid Argyll Hospital. Since in 2020, she has raised in excess of £10,000 for the unit. Aileen now has five calendars for 2024 that cover many areas and subjects – see www.aileengilliesphotography.co.uk

Fairy foxgloves at the Bridge over the Atlantic, Seil island. Photograph: Aileen Gillies
Vintage cars at Orsmary house open gardens. Photograph Aileen Gillies.
Orsmary sunset. Photograph: Aileen Gillies
The new beach huts at Bellochuntuy. Photograph: Aileen Gillies
A’ cheilt beach looking to Gigha. Photograph: Aileen Gillies
Rush hour in Knapdale.
Photograph: Aileen Gillies

 