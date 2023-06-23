Scottish Government bans bracken control chemical Asulox

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Scottish Government has banned a herbicide that farmers and land managers say is essential for controlling the spread of bracken, stating ‘the risks outweigh the potential benefits’.

The weed-killer known as Asulox had no current EU or UK authorisation – an emergency authorisation of the product is required to meet specific legislative conditions. The UK government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has given authorisation of the chemical annually for the past 10 years, however, it now believes it no longer meets legislative standards.

The HSE advises that Asulox poses a threat to human, animal and environmental health.

The Scottish Government has said it sees no reason not to follow these recommendations and will refuse emergency authorisation of Asulox this season.

The Welsh government has followed suit and banned the herbicide.

Despite advice, England will continue to use Asulox this year.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The Scottish Government is acutely aware of the risks associated with uncontrolled bracken and did not take this decision lightly, basing our position on scientific evidence.”

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron called the decision a ‘short sighted and ill-judged move’, saying: “Farmers and crofters need Asulox to control bracken on land used for grazing and the wider environment.

“They will be rightly furious at another SNP-Green government decision that makes rural life that bit harder and for no good reason.”

In a letter to the Lochaber Times, Liberal Democrat councillor Angus MacDonald said: “Scotland will ban the use of the only spray that can control bracken, Asulox, while England will continue to allow it.”

He described it as “another nail in the coffin of hill farming and crofting”, adding: “Governments should have found an acceptable method of controlling bracken, then banned Asulox.”

There are currently limited alternatives to the use of Asulox but stakeholders and research and development communities are working together to identify a suitable, cost-effective alternative for the medium to long-term control of bracken which can ultimately replace it. In upland areas, other techniques such as cutting are not practical or affordable.

Scottish Land & Estates had joined other rural stakeholders asking the Scottish Government to permit the use of the herbicide for urgent bracken control as bracken is a significant issue for farmers and land managers, harbouring ticks, making access and livestock husbandry more difficult and creating an additional wildfire risk in the summer.

The NHS Scotland website advises the public on measures they can take to prevent contracting Lyme disease from ticks, including: sticking to hard paths, wearing long trousers in overgrown areas, wearing insect repellent and tucking your trousers into your socks.