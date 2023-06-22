Township lauds Travellers’ contributions

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The history and culture of the traveller community was celebrated at Auchindrain, Scotland’s last remaining township.

The ‘Travelling Together’ weekend included the construction of a traditional bow tent, folk music, demonstrations of basket and paper flower making, an exhibition of traveller life, songs and stories performed by Jimmy Williamson, son of famous traveller and storyteller Duncan Williamson, as well as a tombola generously supported by businesses in Inveraray.

Travelling folk would often provide vital services for the township, such as agricultural labour, during the summer months.

Auchindrain stands out as the last surviving and best-preserved example of a Highland Township.

It was bypassed by the Clearances in the 18th and 19th centuries and remained a farming community until the 1960s.

The earliest written records of Auchindrain date to the 1500s, although there is evidence that the site has been occupied since at least the Iron Age.

Bob Clark, Auchindrain director, said: “We aimed to reflect and celebrate aspects of travellers’ lives as their history and heritage is very closely tied with the history of Auchindrain.

“The presence of Jimmy Williamson provided a lot of entertainment and education for visitors.

“He is committed to continue and preserve his father’s legacy and traditions.

“The final word belonged to one of our weekend visitors who wrote ‘The Traveller exhibition was fascinating, a way of life that must be kept’.

“Now an internationally important museum and heritage attraction, the site offers a unique window into Scotland’s rural history.”

The museum is open every day until the end of October, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.