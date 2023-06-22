Tarbert schools’ prizegiving dates
Tarbert Academy is holding two prize-giving days next week.
First, on Wednesday June 28, there is a prizegiving ceremony for Tarbert Primary and ELC children at 9.30am.
Then, on Thursday June 29, the Tarbert Academy secondary pupils will have theirs at 2pm, with secondary prizes presented by Kevin MacKaveney.
The prizegiving address will be given by Neil McKnight, Tarbert Academy head teacher.
A school spokesperson said: “All friends of Tarbert Academy, pupils, their families and members of our community are most welcome.”