Circus to dazzle Mid Argyll

Circus promoter Tony Hopkins is celebrating 40 years of promoting his own circus shows by bringing his 2023 production of Circus Montini to a Mid Argyll audience.

The circus calls in at Lochgilphead’s Ropework Park on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 4 and 5, with performances at 2.30pm and 7pm on Tuesday and 2.30pm only on Wednesday.

For 40 years Yorkshireman and circus promoter Tony Hopkins has promoted and toured family favourites such as Chipperfields Circus, Gerry Cottle’s Circus, the Netherlands National Circus, Billy Smart’s Circus, and Circus Fiesta.

Angie Hood, spokesperson for the Circus Montini tour, said: “All of these tours have left behind a good name for the quality of their performances, and we are sure of achieving the same in 2023 from Circus Montini.

“A deliberately down-sized show has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

“Circus Montini brings spectacular entertainment to towns and cities all over the country, and follows in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.

“Once again Tony has assembled a very strong programme for the 2023 production of Circus Montini.

“The show is made up of a fantastic array of really top artistes including an amazing unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and some brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, and much more.

“Circus Montini is a very full and fast-moving programme and, of course, includes clowns such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine.”

“It will pay a kind of tribute to those early showmen who made circus a social favourite.

“Circus Montini promises a blend of high standards of presentation, with the excitement of the performances bringing an international flavour.”