Announcements – June 23, 2023

DEATHS

ADAIR – Peacefully at the Lorn and Islands Hospital Oban, on June 17, 2023, John Adair, aged 92 years, of 3 MacGregor Court, Oban, and formerly of Dartana, Bank Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of the late Sheena (Jean) Crawford. Much loved father of Christine, respected father-in-law of Brian and adored grandfather of Iain and great-grandfather to Luke. A dear uncle to all the family. Former joiner at M & K MacLeod Ltd. A dear uncle and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery.

MATHESON – After an illness, borne bravely, on June 18, 2023, Duncan Matheson, in his 83rd year, of 9 Sinclair Drive, Lochgilphead. Beloved husband of Isobel; dear stepfather of Scott and Elaine. Cherished brother of the late Helen Low. Former driver for Shanks Waste Management. At Duncan’s request, funeral service will be private.

McKAY – Peacefully at home, 7 Harbour View, Shore Street, Campbeltown, on June 13, 2023, Neil McKay, in his 89th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary McVicar, much loved dad of Neil and Christine, father-in-law of Gail and Dougie, loving granda of Maryann, Jennifer and Alison, great-granda of Abigail and a loving brother of Christine and the late David and Mary.

PATERSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital on June 13, 2023, Crystal Elizabeth Paterson (née Brown), in her 97th year, Crimond, Port Righ, Carradale, dearly beloved wife of the late Archie and a much loved mum, granny and great-granny. Crystal’s funeral will take place on Friday June 30, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in Saddell and Carradale Church and thereafter to Brackley Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend the Service in the Church and Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Crystal along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Campbeltown Cat Rescue and the Fishermen’s Mission.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BRUCE – The family of Eileen Bruce would like to sincerely thank everyone who sent cards, letters and messages of support following their sad loss.

MACLEAN – The family of the late Calum Maclean, would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all medical staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow and Mid Argyll Hospital for the kind care and attention received, also to the ladies in Clachan Church and outside for all their assistance, the guys on traffic arrangements and Police Scotland for closing the road for the cortege and mourners. Special thanks to Rev Lyn Peden for her visits and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for most professional services, Piper John Hunt for his renderings, West Loch House for excellent catering, thanks also to Calum’s golf friends who served the drinks at the graveside and to the large number of mourners who came from far and wide to pay their last respects at church and graveside. The sum £1415, was raised for Oxygen Oban, (MS Centre) with thanks to all who contributed.

IN MEMORIAMS

HORN – In loving memory of our daughter, sister and auntie Amanda, died June 21, 2001.

Love you always Mandy.

– From Mum and Dad xx

Night night Mandy

Precious memories

– From Vivien, Russell, Joanna and Eilidh x

MCFARLANE – Gordon, loving son of Mhairi and the late John. Loving brother of Liz and uncle, who fell asleep on June 23, 2012.

In our thoughts you will stay

Loved and remembered everyday

– Mum, Liz and boys

REID – In loving memory of John, who passed away June 25, 2021.

Loved, missed and remembered every day.

– Moira, Iain, Mary and family.