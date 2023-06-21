Chris’ Fishermen’s Trophy haul
Tarbert Golf Club members gathered for the Fishermen’s Cup last Saturday, which was played for on a Stableford basis – with Chris Smyth winning Last Saturday at a sun kissed Glenralloch.
Smyth took the honours with 37 points, followed by John MacNab on 34.