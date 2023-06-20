‘Neigh bother’ to horse riding champion Heather

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Horse rider Heather Dixon trotted home from Argyll Riding Club’s annual show a three-times winner after picking up the supreme champion, working hunter champion and club champion prizes.

Riders from across Mid Argyll and Kintyre took part in the event which was held on Saturday June 10 at Tayinloan by kind permission of Flora McNaughton of Dalmore Farm.

The sun shone on the well-turned-out riders and their steeds for a fun-filled day of working hunter jumping, clear round jumping and in-hand classes.

“There was lots of hard work put into getting these horses and ponies so well presented,” said a club spokesperson.

“Argyll Riding Club would like to thank all our show sponsors, judges, stewards and helpers on the day for their continued support.”

Argyll Riding Club 2023 annual show champions:

Supreme champion: Heather Dixon and Hostage to Fortune. Working hunter champion: Heather Dixon and Hostage to Fortune. Argyll Riding Club champion: Heather Dixon and Hostage to Fortune. Argyll Riding Club reserve champion: Jadie Baillie and Fergus. Ridden champion, winning Abby Shield: Amy Anderson and Steephill Ophelia. Utility classes champion, winning Utility Shield: Saraya Souden and Proper Little Madam.

Other results:

Ridden pony (12.3hh and under, including lead rein): 1 Amy Anderson and Steephill Ophelia, 2 Aroa Duncan and Bella Buttons.

Ridden pony (13hh to 14.2hh): 1 Grace Stuart and Obi, 2 Katie-Ellen Mellish and Prada, 3 Kyra Robertson and Brooklyn, 4 Alyssa McEachran and Tulip, 5 Leah McConnachie and Ted, 6 Blayre Rennie and Panda.

Ridden horse (14.3hh and over): 1 Heather Dixon and Hostage to Fortune, 2 Saraya Souden and Proper Little Madam, 3 Jadie Baillie and Fergus, 4 Catriona Anderson and Bunnagippaun Silver Boy, 5 Eva Souden and Steppers Princess, 6 Goda Urbietyte and Corrie.

Working hunter – Blair Atholl qualifier: 1 Kate Moody and Zak, 2 Patricia O’Reilly and Maddie, 3 John Brailsford and Clint, 4 Roanna Clark and Best of News.

Working hunter open horse: 1 Heather Dixon and Hostage to Fortune.

Working hunter novice horse: 1 Saraya Souden and Proper Little Madam, 2 Goda Urbietyte and Corrie, 3 Eva Souden and Steppers Princess.

Working hunter pony: 1 Grace Stuart and Obi, 2 Katie-Ellen Mellish and Geo, 3 Leah McConnachie and Ted, 4 Alyssa McEachran and Tulip.

Working hunter small pony: 1 Amy Anderson and Steephill Ophelia.

Best child handler: 1 Saraya Souden and Proper Little Madam, 2 Jessica Hamilton and Nero, 3 Amy Anderson and Steephill Ophelia, 4 Leah McConnachie and Ted, 5 Goda Urbietyte and Corrie, 6 Blayre Rennie and Panda.

Best adult handler: 1 Karen Dixon and Lagalgarve Lochranza Castle, 2 Catriona Anderson and Bunnagippaun Silver Boy, 3 Steve Ryan and Tony, 4 Andrea McShannon and Castledale Blackwatch, 5 Ailsa McCrae and River, 6 Darran Mellish and Geo.

Best trick: 1 Mairi Guineas and Papa Little John, 2 Leah McConnachie and Ted, 3 Archie Guineas and Wasp, 4 Jessica McCrae and River, 5 Catriona Anderson and Bunnagippaun Silver Boy.

Best mane: 1 Blayre Rennie and Panda, 2 Jadie Baillie and Fergus, 3 Erin Ralston and Daphney, 4 Andrea McShannon and Castledale Blackwatch, 5 Amy Anderson and Steephill Ophelia, 6 Alyssa McEachran and Tulip.

Best tail: 1 Blayre Rennie and Panda, 2 Erin Ralston and Daphney, 3 Andrea McShannon and Castledale Blackwatch, 4 Alyssa McEachran and Tulip, 5 Jadie Baillie and Fergus, 6 Jessica McCrae and River.

Fancy dress – junior: 1 Jessica McCrae and River, 2 Jessica Hamilton and Nero, 3 Amy Anderson and Steephill Ophelia.

Fancy dress – senior: 1 Katie-Ellen Mellish and Prada.