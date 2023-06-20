Kilmory overcome Ballachullish to earn a place in Single Team Cup final

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

But Inveraray take a beating from Glenurquhart

Mowi Premiership

Kyles Athletic 5 Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Will Cowie scored twice as Kyles Athletic beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0 at Tighnabruaich.

This was the fourth meeting between the sides this season with Kyles previously winning in the league but GMA coming out on top in both cup ties, including the previous week’s Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter final success.

Keeper John Whyte and attacker Scott Macdonald both returned from injury for Kyles, so Innes Macdonald started outfield. David Zavaroni was free of suspension but didn’t play whilst John Kennedy was another absentee.

Ewen Fraser has made a timely return for GMA with Saturday’s Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup Final in mind, but they were without John McNulty.

Will Cowie gave Kyles a 10-minute lead and when referee Alec MacVicar awarded the hosts a penalty on 34 minutes, Ross Macrae scored from the spot.

Scott MacDonald proved a handful for GMA defender John Don MacKenzie and he marked his return from injury with a goal a minute after the restart to make it 3-0.

Will Cowie got his second on 70 minutes with Conor Kennedy making it 5-0 just three minutes later.

Callum Millar and Andrew King were both outstanding at the back for Kyles whilst their midfield looked stronger with brothers Roddy Macdonald and Innes Macdonald in the centre line.

Mowi National Division

Glenurquhart 7 Inveraray 0

Glenurquhart beat an understrength Inveraray side 7-0 in their 3pm throw up at Blairbeg.

Suspension ruled out Glen’s Daniel Maclean and Inveraray trio Ross MacMillan, Calum MacDonald and Ross Montgomery.

Oliver Black gave the Glen a 21 minute lead with Andrew Corrigan opening his account on 27 minutes.

The second half was just a minute old when John Barr made it 3-0 and he got his second and Glenurquhart’s fourth on 54 minutes.

Three goals in the final 10 minutes put gloss on the win as Ryan Porter made it 5-0 on 80 minutes before Andrew Corrigan completed his hat-trick with efforts on 85 and 86 minutes.

Glenurquhart go third in the table, only trailing Kilmallie on goal difference.

Camanachd Association Single Team Cup – semi final

Kilmory 4 Ballachulish 3

Kilmory edged out Ballachulish 4-3 in their semi-final at MacRae Park.

The game started with Kilmoryt fast out of the blocks as the Mid Argyll team amassed a two-goal lead through Sandy Leiper on six minutes and Euan Gilmour on nine minutes.

Pat MacLean pulled a goal back on 13 minutes but Bruce Johnston restored Kilmory’s two-goal advantage when he made it 3-1 just three minutes before the break on the fast pitch which was making it difficult for the teams to control the ball.

Unfortunately during this piece of play one of the Ballachulish players received a nasty leg injury which delayed play and resulted in a trip to the hospital.

Balla’ drew level when Pat MacLean on 50 minutes and Lewis Moran just a couple of minutes after made it 3-3.

Kilmory weren’t to be denied though and began to impose themselves back on the game with Bruce Johnston scoring his second goal of the game on 71 minutes to win the tie.

Kilmory will now play Glengarry in the Camanachd Association Single Team Competition final. This is the club’s first national final in over 30 years and a fantastic achievement.

Women’s Camanachd Association

Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup

Glasgow Mid Argyll 4 Lochaber 2

Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Lochaber 4-2 in their 3pm throw up at Peterson Park.

Lucy McNulty scored twice for GMA with Christy MacIntyre and Catriona Stark getting the others. Natalie MacDonald and Leah Maxtone got the Lochaber goals.

Mowi Challenge Cup

Dunadd 4 Uddingston 2

Dunadd beat Uddingston 4-2 in their 1pm throw up at MacRae Park but it was one of the toughest matches the Mid Argyll side have had all season.

Uddingston hit the post early on, and, after a stern talking to at the first water break, Dunadd started to play better shinty and took the lead with Eilidh Cameron sending the ball low into the corner of the goal.

Uddingston levelled almost straight from the restart through Brooke London.

Eilidh Cameron was always going to be Dunadd’s main goal threat, and she put her side back in front but, when they conceded a penalty just before the break, Alison MacVicar turned the ball home to make it 2-2 at the break.

Dunadd substitute Rhian McCuaig proved to be the match-winner when she scored twice in the second half to give Dunadd a 4-2 victory.

Uddingston finished strongly but Ellie Hetherington and Kyra Robertson were excellent in the Dunadd defence.

Dubadd’s next match is away in the league, to Ardnamurchan on Saturday June 24.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 3 Glengarry 5

Glengarry took the points as they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll B 5-3 in their 1pm throw up at Peterson Park.

Joan Nicolson grabbed a hat-trick for GMA, but four-goal Elaine Cameron and Erin MacLean’s strike gave ‘Garry the points.