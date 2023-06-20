Junior doctors strike threat remains after offer rejected

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

West Highland hospitals could face significant disruption next month if a junior doctors strike goes ahead after the latest Scottish Government pay offer was rejected.

Last week the British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland announced junior doctors had voted to reject a 14.5 per cent pay increase over two years.

This means that unless an agreement between the BMA and Scottish Government is reached, it is expected the doctors will strike from Wednesday July 12 to Saturday July 15.

In a vote of members, 71.1 per cent from a 66.3 per cent turnout rejected the newest offer.

BMA’s Scottish Junior Doctor committee chairman Dr Chris Smith said: “We are now forced to act on the incredibly strong mandate given to us by members in our preceding strike ballot and announce a full withdrawal of labour for three days.

“To show they recognise this and the importance of investing in the medical workforce, the Scottish Government must take the steps needed to secure, retain and appropriately value Scotland’s junior doctors.”

Dr Smith added: “We cannot go on losing doctors to countries where they feel more valued and are paid fairly. Our NHS simply won’t be here for the people of Scotland in the long term if there is not action and investment now.

“That is why our message to the Scottish Government today is stark. Come back with an improved offer and we can still avert the need for strikes and the disruption they will cause us all and patients in particular.”

Cabinet secretary for NHS recovery, health and social care Michael Matheson met with the BMA last week, with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations.

In a Scottish Parliament debate on Wednesday June 14, Mr Matheson said: “We are disappointed that junior doctors have rejected our cumulative pay uplift of 14.5 per cent over two years and have decided on industrial action, which is in no-one’s interest.

“We negotiated in good faith and I addressed concerns from junior doctors. That would have been the biggest investment in junior doctors’ pay for the past 20 years and a step forward in modernising pay bargaining, restoring confidence among junior doctors and ensuring their contribution to our healthcare system is appropriately recognised.

“I have also been very clear with the BMA that the request for a 35 per cent pay increase is unaffordable, with the funding for any increase likely to come from the health budget.”

However, Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary and BMA member Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The responses to Scottish Conservatives’ freedom of information requests show that almost 75,000 national health service staff have been absent in the past five years due to anxiety, stress, depression and other mental health-related illnesses.

“Our junior doctors deserve a fair pay offer, but the SNP government has consistently neglected other areas of terms and conditions.”

A NHS Highland spokesperson said: “As part of our strike response NHS Highland has an incident management group which covers all acute and mental health hospitals in North Highland and Argyll and Bute.

“In anticipation of disruption to patients, a series of planning meetings have been scheduled and started to ensure our emergency and critical services are safely covered and can continue on strike dates. All areas have a structure in place to ensure staffing profiles are at the required level and will provide safe advanced life support.

“At this stage, we are not able to provide detailed information of any changes to our non-urgent or outpatient services during the strike period, however, further updated communications will be released as we progress through our planning meetings.”