Presentation for former marina manager

Alistair Spence, former manager of Craobh Haven Marina, was presented with a piece of original art as a thank you for all his 38 years of service.

Although Alistair left the business at the start of the year, the painting, by renowned artist Colin Woolf, who is based near Craobh Haven, was not finished until earlier this month.

The artwork was given as an expression of appreciation of so many berth holders at the marina, who have gained so much from Alistair’s help and attention.

Malcom Kirk, who owned Iolair Yacht Charter for 20 years and subsequently The Lord of the Isles, said in a post: “There will never be a more knowledgeable or hard working manager in charge. Alister intends staying in the boating business but at a more leisurely pace. Those of us who remember the early days and all that’s happened since, wish him well.”