Outdoor nursery’s official reopening

Outdoor nursery MAKI Pups opened its redeveloped outdoor space on Tuesday, with a renewed mission to enhance youngsters’ learning while building their appreciation of the outdoors.

Run by Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT), the official ‘reopening’ of the redeveloped MAKI Pups facility was carried out by its chairperson Ross Lilley, and centre manager Erin Kennedy, who both spoke before the ribbon cutting.

Julie Young, chief executive of ACT, said: “The MAKI Pups outdoor nursery is one of six main projects which aim to foster a stronger connection between the people of Argyll and the environment, including on peatlands on Islay, and work around Argyll’s Atlantic rainforests.

“The MAKI Pups facility gives three- to five-year olds the chance to be inspired by nature while learning in an outdoor setting.”

Erin Kennedy, MAKI Pups manager, talked about the educational and social benefits for the nursery pupils attending – and the hard work that has gone into building the facility, complete with existing Hobbit House and poly tunnel, with additions such as Bug City, and Strawberry Mountain.

She said: “SSEN Transmission put the sandbox in place, which is a great play area for interaction.

“The improvements have been in the pipeline since August last year and we are delighted to see them realised.

“Bug City is a simple idea but it allows the children to learn about small but important wildlife, identifying not just a spider but going further and saying ‘right, let’s find out which species of spider this is’, extending their learning.

“The learning setting is different but we follow the same curriculum that indoor nurseries do.

“We can do anything the environment does, and also introduce other areas of awareness for the children in this outdoor space.

“Businesses in the Kilmory Industrial Estate have been very helpful to us throughout the restoration process.”

Elsewhere, Balfour Beatty donated a cable drum, which allowed for the creation of Strawberry Mountain, by Murdo McDonald from Argyll and Bute Council.

He said: “It gets its name because I planted a strawberry plant here and it is starting to bear some fruit.

“It is a pleasure to work on this space every day. I really enjoy it. There is no ‘Monday morning’ feeling.”

Before the cutting of the ribbon, Ross Lilley, ACT chairperson, said: “We stand here looking at a wonderful facility which is backed up by a fantastic team.

“It’s a big pat on the back for everyone involved.

“Thanks to everybody for their efforts.”

