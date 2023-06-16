Thought for the Week, June 16 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

I grew up in Ayrshire and my dad loved to take us to the local beach whenever he could.

On a Saturday, we would pack up the car and he would set up the windbreaker and chairs for him and my mum and a blanket for me and my brother.

We had a portable cooker, grill and two rings and Dad would cook us sausages and smash (dried potato). Occasionally, we got a treat of a fish supper, always with a pickle!

I loved those days, sunshine, sand, carefree play on the beach and in the sea.

Living now in Argyll, we are blessed to have so many options for beaches to visit. As our summer days stretch before us and holidays from school and work begin to get planned, I wonder how many of you will head to beaches locally or further afield!

I find watching the sea very calming; I get lost in the waves rushing in and flowing back out, I could watch them for hours.

Even on rougher days, there is such energy and power that I am reminded how small we humans are, how powerless and fragile we all are.

When life gets hard, I find myself drawn to the sea, as I sit and watch the waves I feel my burdens lessen.

I wonder if there is somewhere you go that has that effect?

We have been blessed with a beautiful place to live and I hope there is somewhere that brings you peace, joy, encouragement.

I hope that in these summer days you will find time to visit your special place and take time to rest and draw breath.

Reverend Lyn Peden, Church of Scotland minister for North Kintyre.