New takeaway to open in Tarbert

A group of successful Glasgow businessmen are ready to spice up the cuisine scene in Tarbert with the opening of an Indian takeaway.

Raj Bajwe, former owner of Cafe India and Spice Garden in Scotland’s largest city, is one of a team preparing for the new takeaway Ashoka’s official launch in the village, on Saturday July 1, at the site of the former Hyslop’s butcher’s shop.

Raj’s Ashoka curry house in the trendy Ashton Lane in the West End of Glasgow is rated number four on Trip Advisor on a list of more than 1,500 restaurants, while there are restaurants under the same name nearby in Finnieston, and on Clarkston Road in the leafy Southside of the city.

Building on that success, he and colleagues are excited to set up shop in Argyll for the first time, with Tesh Mahju, a colleague in his current role with Murphy’s Pakora Bar in Finnieston, to be the general manager of the takeaway.

He is the son of Sanjay Mahju who owns the pharmacy next door, one of 11 he operates in Argyll and Glasgow.

The establishment will be run as a ‘cold food’ venue, with people heating up their takeaway dinners at home.

Raj and his team having been delivering meals in this format every other week to Tarbert residents for several months – and the warm response they got encouraged them to set up shop permanently.

Raj is no stranger to fame, with his kitchen skills drawing a glittering list of A-list diners to his Glasgow establishments in decades past, from Priscilla Presley to Sean Connery and ‘The Big Yin’ Billy Connolly.

He said of the new Tarbert venture: “We will be a takeaway and everything in there will be brand new.

“We are looking forward to bringing our business to Argyll for the first time, it is exciting – and we think people will enjoy it.”

Top chef Raj, 60, is also excited to sample Tarbert seafood, and sees the potential to infuse this in the takeaway’s South Asian cooking.

Raj added: “Tarbert is well-known for its high-quality seafood and many parts of India use fish, prawns and other seafood in their cooking, so we are, of course, interested in exploring this.”