MV Hebridean Isles to remain in dry dock

There has been an additional delay to the return of MV Hebridean Isles with the vessel being unavailable for service while work continues to repair the controllable pitch propeller issue, CalMac announced today.

The vessel remains in dry dock in Troon while engineers work to resolve the issue.

“MV Isle of Arran will remain on the Islay route while Ardrossan-Brodick will continue to be served by MV Caledonian Isles and MV Alfred until 27 July inclusively,” CalMac said.

“This further delay means that the Campbeltown ferry service will remain cancelled until 27 July at the earliest.

“From 30 June, MV Alfred will operate to the current published timetable and MV Isle of Arran bookings will be transferred to that vessel. Once the transfer is complete by the end of next week, any remaining capacity will be bookable for customers.

“We are currently in the process of contacting customers directly to make them aware of these changes.

“MV Alfred will continue to operate three return sailings Friday-Monday and two return sailings Tuesday-Thursday from 30 June.

“MV Lord of the Isles is expected to return to the Lochboisdale route as planned on 1 July when MV Finlaggan returns to the Islay route from annual maintenance.”

Robbie Drummond, Chief Executive of CalMac, said: “Ongoing work to MV Hebridean Isles has so far not fixed the issue and I am sorry that this has not yet been resolved. This delay is causing network-wide disruption and means that we must make difficult decisions regarding services once again.

“As we do not have a return to service date, we have had to plan service delivery around its continued absence using the vessels we have available.

“We will reassess these deployment plans as soon as we have a date of return for MV Hebridean Isles.”