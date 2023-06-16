Mid Argyll visit renews friendships

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A happy reunion of the Mid Argyll-Malawi Twinning Group took place last week as the Reverend William Tembo visited the region from the east African nation.

Staying with David and Ruth Carruthers, Rev Tembo had been an international guest delegate at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh, and was able to fit in a hasty visit to Mid Argyll following that.

Rev Tembo received a great welcome, and was able to tell the group of the effects of Cyclone Freddy, which hit Malawi in February, claiming the lives of at least 400 people.

It was the longest-lived tropical storm ever recorded, and caused devastation to the maize harvest early in the growing season.

Tembo told how the loss of lives, homes and infrastructure was serious, but loss of the the maize crop will have a catastrophic effect on the whole country, meaning a year of food shortages and hunger ahead.

The Mid-Argyll-Malawi Twinning Group had already sent its remaining funds to its partner church in Lilongwe, to help with its efforts to provide food for those in extreme need.

After the morning service at Ardrishaig, Rev Tembo enjoyed a lunch with members of the congregation and some of those from the twinning group who had been to his former church (Kasamba) in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe.

Others who were not able to be present sent greetings to Rev Tembo, and the ‘string picture’ of Africa, with Malawi outlined in green, was a reminder from Beth Carruthers of her visit there in 2014.

Amongst those who attended the lunch were retired Lochgilphead minister Reverend Hilda Smith and retired ministry couple and former missionaries in Malawi, Reverend Stanley and Mrs Mollie Hood, now of Kilmichael.

It was a delight for Rev Tembo to converse with the Hoods in his familiar tongue, Chichewa, and for them to recall former times spent living and working in his homeland.

Over the course of his time here, Rev Tembo visited Tarbert to see the yachts, developed a taste for the excellent ice-cream from the village’s Cafe Ca’dora, then tried his hand at bowling on Ardrishaig’s green, and shared a pleasant afternoon over a cream tea at Stonefield Castle.

One of Rev Tembo’s highlights of the trip was selecting some small gifts to take home to his wife and family, and he was ably assisted in this by the friendly staff at the Mary’s Meals charity shop in Lochgilphead.