Leader – Friday June 16 2023

Famous puffer VIC32 drew a 150-plus crowd on its two-day stop in the Crinan Canal basin, and it can only be a good thing for people of all generations to learn more about their country’s industrial and transport heritage, with the venerable vessel on its 80th anniversary tour.

That built on its successful sojourn in Ardrishaig last month, at the other end of the re-opened Crinan Canal.

The coal-black smoke normally billowing from its dumpy funnel will be replaced with biofuel burn-off, which is another interesting development and a modification that will allow the vessel to move with the times while staying more relevant than ever.

We look forward to bringing readers more on its journey.

There are mixed emotions in Mid Argyll education circles this week.

It is desperately sad to see Minard Primary School heading for permanent closure, a sorely familiar tale in modern village life in Argyll.

Its permanent loss would be keenly felt.

In Kilmory, MAKI Pups’ reopening with new facilities is a real boost for its outdoor education provision.

Surely building an understanding of the natural world around young people – the thinkers and doers of the future – is of paramount importance.